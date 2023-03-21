Belgian digital service provider Proximus, has extended its partnership with content discovery and viewer lifecycle management tech provider ThinkAnalytics to power its Pickx IPTV and OTT service across platforms including Android TV, STBs, Apple TV, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.
Since its 2020 launch, Pickx is regarded as having one of the most intuitive and intelligent user interfaces available in its market. Not only does the service feature linear TV, YouTube and popular streaming services such as Netflix, but it also allows viewers to create their own virtual TV channel.
The latter is made possible through Think360’s recommendations engine underpinning Pickx. With its AI, machine learning and voice search capabilities, combined with editorial curation and A/B testing, ThinkAnalytics says that it can ensure that Proximus can react quickly to viewing trends resulting in increased engagement.
It analyses Pickx subscribers’ interests and viewing behaviour to help users find new content they want to watch. To meet the needs of the Belgian market, this includes enriching the content metadata in three languages as well as learning user preferences to deliver search and recommendations in the appropriate languages for each viewer.
Proximus is also using the ThinkEditorial campaign management system and ThinkUX to move to a content-centric, carousel-based UI populated with personalised recommendations from the ThinkAnalytics engine.
Using ThinkUX, the Proximus editorial team can choose use cases – for example, ‘replay TV’, ‘here’s what you missed’, and ‘coming up’ - to change the user experience dynamically across all devices and better meet business KPIs. Proximus also offers viewers what it calls ‘editorial campaign intelligence’, with editors curating content for promotion which is then personalised by Think360 to optimise the space available on the rails for each viewer.
“Having worked closely with ThinkAnalytics over five years, we are pleased to extend our successful partnership,” remarked Raphaël De Beys, TV platforms and chapter area lead at Proximus. “Think360 delivers advanced search and content discovery as we focus on increasing user satisfaction and loyalty on Pickx. We have already seen the power of how personalised recommendations drive viewers to content, increasing engagement, and we look forward to Think360 delivering deeper levels of personalisation and a truly dynamic user experience.”
