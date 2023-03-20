Real-time engagement (RTE) API platform provider Agora has announced what it calls “impressive” growth in the number of its active customers in 2022, increasing its customer base by nearly 15%, adding 400 new customers to total 3,000 for the year.









Agora’s platform is designed to enable developers to embed real-time engagement experiences “effortlessly” into their apps and services. In a key use case of livestream shopping where viewers can watch product demonstrations and ask questions in real-time, creating a more engaging and interactive shopping experience.



With its growth in active customers, Agora says that it is poised to continue leading the way in the real-time engagement market and thar as people increasingly demand more interactive and immersive experiences, its RTE technology will become increasingly valuable in enabling developers to deliver these experiences with ease.



"We look forward to empowering more RTE start-ups in the region across the metaverse, social radio, education and entertainment industries, and supporting their ability to leverage new and exciting technologies that connect people in a more natural and meaningful way," said Globally, Agora says that it is helping the world's leading developers power 60 billion minutes of video and audio engagements each month. The company says the surge in customer interest highlights the growing demand for interactive, two-way digital video and audio experiences. Indeed, it added that in an era where people crave more engaging and interactive experiences, interactive real-time video and audio functionality are becoming essential in apps. "We look forward to empowering more RTE start-ups in the region across the metaverse, social radio, education and entertainment industries, and supporting their ability to leverage new and exciting technologies that connect people in a more natural and meaningful way," said Agora CEO & co-founder Tony Zhao. "We continue to see new opportunities in the global RTE market. We are focused on delivering the world's best-performing RTE product and services with unrivalled real-time video and voice experience for end-users and best-in-class ease of use for developers."