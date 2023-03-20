 AVOD to drive Western European OTT boom | Media Analysis | Business | News | Rapid TV News
A study from Digital TV Research is predicting good times for the Western European OTT market with revenues from TV episode and films set to reach $45 billion in 2028; up from the $27 billion recorded in 2022.
The Western Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report predicts that the UK will account for $10 billion of OTT revenue by 2028, with Germany at $8 billion and France $7 billion. From the $18 billion additional revenues, the UK will contribute $3.6 billion, Germany $3.6 billion and France $2.3 billion.

Looking at platforms, the study believes that advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) will grow faster than subscription offers, with AVOD revenues set to increase by $10 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $16 billion. SVOD revenues are calculated to total $24 billion by 2028, up from $17 billion in 2022.

Other significant contributions include $2.192 billion from DTO services by, growing from $1.59 billion in 2022, while rental revenues ar3e set to grow by around $700 million over the next six years to amount to $2.5 billion.
