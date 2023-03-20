Adding to its portfolio cloud-based content life cycle platform and services, and strengthening and expanding its cloud-based content management capabilities, broadcast technology and media services provider Planetcast Media Services has taken a controlling stake in Desynova.
Planetcast sees adding Desynova’s assets as enabling the company to provide solutions and services that meet customer needs, both currently and in future. It says almost every media and entertainment company on is moving to a cloud or hybrid-cloud architecture for their media distribution and management infrastructure.
Noting that media asset management (MAM) is “the pumping heart of media infrastructure”, Planetcast believes it can now better address this evolution by integrating Desynova’s Contido cloud-based content life cycle platform with other Planetcast solutions, such as playout and OTT delivery, while also furthering the continued development of AI-driven post-production capabilities, such as AI-assisted editing.
The Contido cloud-based content supply chain orchestration and MAM solution is designed to simplify and recalibrate the canvas of media production. Already integrated with Planetcast’s solutions, it is built on modules that work together to provide functionality required by broadcasters and content creators, including ingest, asset management, collaborative workflows, analytics, quality control, transcoding, subtitling and distribution.
“Desynova is a perfect addition for Planetcast through providing us with an agile, collaborative, cloud-native technology married to an intuitive UI that makes managing post-production and playout workflows smooth and seamless,” said Planetcast Media Services CEO Sanjay Duda (pcitured). “While the Contido platform from Desynova broadens our solutions and services portfolio, it also brings marquee new customers and adds a significant boost to our global expansion plans,” “We welcome all of Desynova’s 120 employees to the Planetcast family and look forward to collaborating with them to provide the most powerful and flexible portfolio of content management solutions.”
“It’s been a fabulous journey from incorporation in the year 2017 to developing and providing a next-generation cloud content life cycle platform for customers, including Asia’s largest broadcast network and the world’s largest OTT platform,” added Desynova CEO & founder Balu Ramamurthy. “Our ultimate goal has always been to see as many as possible of the world’s leading media and entertainment brands deploying our solutions and services…Our new Planetcast relationship will help position Contido as a high-value addition to Planetcast’s existing suite of products and services, thus opening new markets and customers for us and helping accelerate our development roadmap.”
Noting that media asset management (MAM) is “the pumping heart of media infrastructure”, Planetcast believes it can now better address this evolution by integrating Desynova’s Contido cloud-based content life cycle platform with other Planetcast solutions, such as playout and OTT delivery, while also furthering the continued development of AI-driven post-production capabilities, such as AI-assisted editing.
The Contido cloud-based content supply chain orchestration and MAM solution is designed to simplify and recalibrate the canvas of media production. Already integrated with Planetcast’s solutions, it is built on modules that work together to provide functionality required by broadcasters and content creators, including ingest, asset management, collaborative workflows, analytics, quality control, transcoding, subtitling and distribution.
“Desynova is a perfect addition for Planetcast through providing us with an agile, collaborative, cloud-native technology married to an intuitive UI that makes managing post-production and playout workflows smooth and seamless,” said Planetcast Media Services CEO Sanjay Duda (pcitured). “While the Contido platform from Desynova broadens our solutions and services portfolio, it also brings marquee new customers and adds a significant boost to our global expansion plans,” “We welcome all of Desynova’s 120 employees to the Planetcast family and look forward to collaborating with them to provide the most powerful and flexible portfolio of content management solutions.”
“It’s been a fabulous journey from incorporation in the year 2017 to developing and providing a next-generation cloud content life cycle platform for customers, including Asia’s largest broadcast network and the world’s largest OTT platform,” added Desynova CEO & founder Balu Ramamurthy. “Our ultimate goal has always been to see as many as possible of the world’s leading media and entertainment brands deploying our solutions and services…Our new Planetcast relationship will help position Contido as a high-value addition to Planetcast’s existing suite of products and services, thus opening new markets and customers for us and helping accelerate our development roadmap.”