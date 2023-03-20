As an indication of what the company says as being “in the midst of very interesting times for our industry”, media and entertainment data science company BB Media is to open a second office in the US in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.
Active for more than 35 years BB Media is already active in eight countries: United States (Miami and Los Angeles), Italy, The Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador. The company currently monitors more than 4,500 streaming platforms in over 190 countries, looking at prices, plans, bundles, offers, partnerships with third parties, streaming availability and consumption figures, as well as demand metrics and metadata.
The company’s latest data has shown that the US is the country with the most content, having 484,730 unique titles in the streaming services; followed by the UK (198,436 titles) and Korea (183,412 titles). Most of the US titles is that most of them are available through advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms, while UK and Korea have most of its titles under a transactional VOD model. This says BB Media shows that US platforms are betting on monetisation through advertising.
The US is also the country with the most original titles, the majority of which having global popularity. Examples include HBO MAX originals The Last of Us and The Banshees of Inisherin as well as Netflix original We have a Ghost.
Americans are among those who consume the most platforms a month, averaging 7.35 platforms. They spend almost seven hours a week watching YouTube and nearly six hours watching Netflix.
Laura Ghisiglieri, BBH Media global development & marketing director, has been appointed to lead the business in LA. Her focus will be to develop business opportunities in the market among new and existing clients. “I am delighted to lead the international expansion of BB Media. We already have several clients based in California and they will benefit from having us closer while we also build new relationships,” she remarked.” I’ll be able to help them in their strategic decisions with insights of the streaming landscape as well as metadata to enrich their products. We are seeing a very exciting future ahead of us.”
The company’s latest data has shown that the US is the country with the most content, having 484,730 unique titles in the streaming services; followed by the UK (198,436 titles) and Korea (183,412 titles). Most of the US titles is that most of them are available through advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms, while UK and Korea have most of its titles under a transactional VOD model. This says BB Media shows that US platforms are betting on monetisation through advertising.
The US is also the country with the most original titles, the majority of which having global popularity. Examples include HBO MAX originals The Last of Us and The Banshees of Inisherin as well as Netflix original We have a Ghost.
Americans are among those who consume the most platforms a month, averaging 7.35 platforms. They spend almost seven hours a week watching YouTube and nearly six hours watching Netflix.
Laura Ghisiglieri, BBH Media global development & marketing director, has been appointed to lead the business in LA. Her focus will be to develop business opportunities in the market among new and existing clients. “I am delighted to lead the international expansion of BB Media. We already have several clients based in California and they will benefit from having us closer while we also build new relationships,” she remarked.” I’ll be able to help them in their strategic decisions with insights of the streaming landscape as well as metadata to enrich their products. We are seeing a very exciting future ahead of us.”