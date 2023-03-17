In a return to working together in the genre of true crime programming, Woodcut Media and distributor Abacus Media Rights (AMR), have unveiled two Amazon Exclusive true crime docuseries licensed by Prime Video in the UK and Ireland.
Scheduled to launch on 19 April, Murder in the Red Light (3 x 45’ - pictured) takes a closer look into the decades of murder cases where killers have targeted vulnerable sex workers as potential victims. For many years these murders rarely hit the headlines and failed to be prioritised by the police. However, in 2006, this changed forever when local girls in the British town of Ipswich in Suffolk, began to go missing. Over the course of two months, five women’s bodies were found, and unceremoniously dumped in remote rural areas. Their deaths struck fear into the heart of this close-knit community. While families mourned, it became clear the murders were committed by one man.
The three episodes in the series explore the lives of the women themselves, the changing approach of policing these crimes before and after events in Ipswich, as well as examining the public and media response. The series is produced by Milly Ali, directed by Jo Conchi, and executive produced by Matthew Gordon and Kate Beal for Woodcut Media.
Slated for release in May, Becoming Ian Brady (3 x 45’) presents the complete story of one of Britain’s most notorious killers whose series of crimes devastated families, changed a community and shocked the world. Framing events through Brady’s involvement, the series examines the impact of the murders and questions how they could have happened. The three episodes examine Ian Brady’s upbringing, early ‘career’ and what led him to commit the acts in partnership with Myra Hindley. It questions whether he was born ‘evil’ or was a product of his time and environment.
The series is produced by Woodcut Media’s Emma Griffiths, directed by Andy Robinson, and executive produced by Matthew Gordon and Koulla Anastasi.
Commenting on the commission, Woodcut Media executive producer Matthew Gordon said: “Prime Video is a superb platform to launch these two powerful documentaries, and we are pleased to be working with Abacus again, who also share our vision for true crime programming. With both these series we have taken new viewpoints on both the subjects and the bigger issues they cover, in order to offer fresh insight into familiar crimes.”
Abacus Media Rights managing director Jonathan Ford added: “Once again Woodcut Media has created two very strong true crime series which deliver a new dimension to shocking real life events. We are very pleased to have these intriguing factual series to offer to our clients who value the high-quality mark that Woodcut shows represent."
The three episodes in the series explore the lives of the women themselves, the changing approach of policing these crimes before and after events in Ipswich, as well as examining the public and media response. The series is produced by Milly Ali, directed by Jo Conchi, and executive produced by Matthew Gordon and Kate Beal for Woodcut Media.
Slated for release in May, Becoming Ian Brady (3 x 45’) presents the complete story of one of Britain’s most notorious killers whose series of crimes devastated families, changed a community and shocked the world. Framing events through Brady’s involvement, the series examines the impact of the murders and questions how they could have happened. The three episodes examine Ian Brady’s upbringing, early ‘career’ and what led him to commit the acts in partnership with Myra Hindley. It questions whether he was born ‘evil’ or was a product of his time and environment.
The series is produced by Woodcut Media’s Emma Griffiths, directed by Andy Robinson, and executive produced by Matthew Gordon and Koulla Anastasi.
Commenting on the commission, Woodcut Media executive producer Matthew Gordon said: “Prime Video is a superb platform to launch these two powerful documentaries, and we are pleased to be working with Abacus again, who also share our vision for true crime programming. With both these series we have taken new viewpoints on both the subjects and the bigger issues they cover, in order to offer fresh insight into familiar crimes.”
Abacus Media Rights managing director Jonathan Ford added: “Once again Woodcut Media has created two very strong true crime series which deliver a new dimension to shocking real life events. We are very pleased to have these intriguing factual series to offer to our clients who value the high-quality mark that Woodcut shows represent."