Bringing more Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation titles to audiences across the MENA region, MBC Group and NBCUniversal have announced a multi-year extension to their ongoing business relationship which has continued for over 20 years.
The newly extended licensing deal will results in MBC Group securing rights to broadcast a range of titles by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation on MBC2, claimed to be the leading English-language movie channel in MENA. This includes the showcase of first run box office hits for a free-to-air TV channel, such as F9: The Fast Saga, The Boss Baby: Family Business, The Croods: A New Age and The Invisible Man. Also included are the film franchises of Bourne, Despicable Me, Jurassic Park and The Mummy.
The extended licensing deal also sees titles appearing on the Shahid Arabic language streaming platform. Focusing on family content, featured titles include Shrek, Shrek 2, Sing, Trolls, The Secret Life of Pets, Minions, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax and Shark Tale.
Commenting on the deal, MBC Group CEO Sam Barnett said: “We are pleased to extend our licensing deal with NBCUniversal. This deal allows us to bring top Hollywood titles to our audiences in the region. Through our collaboration, we are not only able to expand the reach of NBCUniversal content but also to work together to offer a range of films to different groups of people. We can bring major action and drama franchises, as well as family-friendly animations, to our various demographics.”
NBCUniversal Global Distribution president & chief revenue officer Belinda Menendez added: “We are delighted to extend our longstanding relationship with MBC Group through this new licensing deal. As a result of this agreement, MBC Group can ensure that their viewers throughout the Middle East and North Africa will have a front row seat to watch NBCUniversal’s blockbuster films for many years to come.”
