In what could be a portent of how rights owners market massive sports events, Dazn Group has launched the DAZN 1 HD channel on the Sky pay-TV platform in the UK and Ireland ahead of the return of British boxing’s biggest name Anthony Joshua, on 1 April 2023.
From 23 March, DAZN 1 HD will show a 24/7 schedule of live and catch-up content, including the ultimate UK boxing line up with 50 fights a year featuring international superstars like two-time World Heavyweight Champion of the World Joshua as well as Canelo Álvarez, Katie Taylor and Ryan Garcia, alongside a daily dose of boxing news on the DAZN Boxing Show.
The programming will also include DAZN’s tie up with KSI’s Misfits Boxing – the X Series, a new era of crossover boxing featuring big names in entertainment, sport and lifestyle headlining blockbuster fight nights.
Commenting on the launch, Dazn Group CEO, Shay Segev said the introduction of DAZN 1 HD would make the company’s content more accessible than ever. “Getting Dazn widely distributed is a priority for us as it delivers our great and growing array of content to more and more fans. We have ambitious, long-term and strategic plans for the UK market,” he said. “The more people get to know Dazn and what we offer, not just in terms of rights but the full range of digital, interactive and sports entertainment we are developing, the better. This launch is great news for sports fans. DAZN 1 HD will optimise exposure for the upcoming Anthony Joshua fight, ensuring it is his most hotly anticipated and accessible bout in over a decade.”
Joshua added: “Dazn is working really hard to take sports broadcasting to new levels and bring fans closer to the action than ever before. It’s a huge element of why I wanted to commit my long-term future to the platform.”
For UK fans, DAZN will offer mixed martial arts (MMA) competition the Professional Fighters League, alongside a full roster of MMA content including, MMA Bushido, MMA Naciones, Oktagon MMA, King of Kings, Brave Combat Federation, and Muay Thai For Life. DAZN also brings a wrestling schedule with All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and Prime Time Wrestling.
