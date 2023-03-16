 Eastern European OTT revenues to double by 2022 | Media Analysis | Business | News | Rapid TV News
Despite the war in Ukraine, the Eastern European over-the-top TV market is expected to be strong over the next six years, with OTT TV episode and film revenues in 22 countries in the region rising from $2.9 billion in 2022 to $5.7 billion in 2028 says Digital TV Research.
Netflix Poland tv ui 1April2021
The Eastern Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report highlights Poland as remaining the OTT revenue winner, doubling its total between 2022 and 2028 to $2.2 billion. Russia’s growth will be muted given the sanctions. Together, Poland and Russia will account for 61% of the region’s 2028 total revenues.

In terms of successful platforms, advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) revenues are projected to grow faster than the subscription VOD sector. Russia’s AVOD revenues will stay just ahead of Poland’s. Total AVOD revenues are set to rise from $736 million in 2022 to $1.576 billion in 2028.

Overall SVOD revenues in the region are forecast to reach $3.5 billion by 2028 – up from $1.8 billion in 2022. Due to the slowdown in Russia, Poland is set to become the SVOD market leader by some distance – the only country to generate more than $1 billion by 2028.
