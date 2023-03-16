Seeing the territory’s evolving TV landscape as presenting a wealth of opportunities for all of its genres, independent distributor All3Media International has announced a new round of deals in Hong Kong with Now TV.
Now Studio, Now TV’s subscription VOD service will premiere Drama Republic’s lauded series The English in Hong Kong. Led by acclaimed, award nominated performances from Chaske Spender and Emily Blunt, the six-part drama is a Western that is said by the producer to offer “a blend of mesmerising story, stunning landscapes and visual flair.”
Additionally, Now Studio’s has acquired Five Mile Films’ The Dog Academy which tracks the journey of misbehaving mutts and their owners to find a happier, more harmonious relationship, and North One’s Fifth Gear Recharged, the first car show of its kind, focusing exclusively on electric vehicles.
In a separate deal, All3Media International has signed a non-scripted content package for Now True, another subscription VOD service curated by Now TV. Titles licensed in this deal include the second season of Wonderhood’s acclaimed series My Grandparents War (pictured), which follows international stars including Keira Knightley and Kit Harrington, as they discover the extraordinary stories of their family history from 20th Century conflicts.
Also included in this deal are two titles from All3Media International’s premium factual slate; Lion TV’s Stolen: Catching the Art Thieves and Top Hat Productions The Box. Additional content travelling to Hong Kong include Two Rivers’ Monster: The Mystery of Loch Ness, two Spun Gold titles Royal documentary Harry & William: What Went Wrong and revealing lifestyle series Inside Beverly Hills - The Land of the Rich and Famous and Wonderhood’s The Airport: Back in The Skies.
“It’s fantastic to see such a wide variety of programming heading to Hong Kong through these new scripted and non-scripted package deals,” said All3Media VP Sales, Asia Kit Yow. “Hong Kong’s ever evolving television landscape presents a wealth of opportunities for all our genres - from our premium factual documentaries Stolen: Catching the Art Thieves and The Box and star powered factual entertainment My Grandparents War and stunning scripted series in The English. These new acquisitions highlight to find fantastic partner with a broad range of content, who we know will bring viewers the best series and specials from around the world.”
Additionally, Now Studio’s has acquired Five Mile Films’ The Dog Academy which tracks the journey of misbehaving mutts and their owners to find a happier, more harmonious relationship, and North One’s Fifth Gear Recharged, the first car show of its kind, focusing exclusively on electric vehicles.
In a separate deal, All3Media International has signed a non-scripted content package for Now True, another subscription VOD service curated by Now TV. Titles licensed in this deal include the second season of Wonderhood’s acclaimed series My Grandparents War (pictured), which follows international stars including Keira Knightley and Kit Harrington, as they discover the extraordinary stories of their family history from 20th Century conflicts.
Also included in this deal are two titles from All3Media International’s premium factual slate; Lion TV’s Stolen: Catching the Art Thieves and Top Hat Productions The Box. Additional content travelling to Hong Kong include Two Rivers’ Monster: The Mystery of Loch Ness, two Spun Gold titles Royal documentary Harry & William: What Went Wrong and revealing lifestyle series Inside Beverly Hills - The Land of the Rich and Famous and Wonderhood’s The Airport: Back in The Skies.
“It’s fantastic to see such a wide variety of programming heading to Hong Kong through these new scripted and non-scripted package deals,” said All3Media VP Sales, Asia Kit Yow. “Hong Kong’s ever evolving television landscape presents a wealth of opportunities for all our genres - from our premium factual documentaries Stolen: Catching the Art Thieves and The Box and star powered factual entertainment My Grandparents War and stunning scripted series in The English. These new acquisitions highlight to find fantastic partner with a broad range of content, who we know will bring viewers the best series and specials from around the world.”