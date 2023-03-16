Extending the satellite distribution of the natural history channel in key territories, CANAL+ Group-owned pay-TV provider M7 Group has concluded a multi-year capacity agreement with BBC Studios for the HD satellite distribution of BBC Earth in CEE (excluding Poland) and Turkey.
Under the terms of the agreement, M7 Platform Services will provide BBC Studios with a full-service satellite contribution solution via the THOR 5 satellite at 1 degree West, including multiplexing, encoding, encryption and uplinking, allowing the safe and secure reception of BBC Earth by its third-party customers within the Europe-wide footprint of THOR 5. Via the same feed, BBC Earth will continue to be distributed to subscribers of the M7-owned pay-tv platforms DirectOne in Hungary and Romania’s Focus Sat.
“For many years, M7 Group [has been] an important content partner for BBC Studios for various European markets,” said Zbigniew Pruski, commercial director BBC Studios CEE commenting on the deal. “I am excited that our cooperation is now extending into the provision of technical satellite distribution services for BBC Earth in CEE and Turkey. We have great confidence in the professional skills and customer focus of the M7 Platform Services team, and we look forward to our enlarged partnership with M7.”
M7 Group VP platform content services Bill Wijdeveld added: “M7 and BBC Studios enjoy a long-standing cooperation for the distribution of BBC Studios flagship channels throughout the various M7 markets, thereby greatly enhancing the attractiveness of our content offering. We are very pleased with the opportunity to broaden our partnership with the provision of satellite distribution services, and we look forward to a continued, fruitful cooperation.”
“For many years, M7 Group [has been] an important content partner for BBC Studios for various European markets,” said Zbigniew Pruski, commercial director BBC Studios CEE commenting on the deal. “I am excited that our cooperation is now extending into the provision of technical satellite distribution services for BBC Earth in CEE and Turkey. We have great confidence in the professional skills and customer focus of the M7 Platform Services team, and we look forward to our enlarged partnership with M7.”
M7 Group VP platform content services Bill Wijdeveld added: “M7 and BBC Studios enjoy a long-standing cooperation for the distribution of BBC Studios flagship channels throughout the various M7 markets, thereby greatly enhancing the attractiveness of our content offering. We are very pleased with the opportunity to broaden our partnership with the provision of satellite distribution services, and we look forward to a continued, fruitful cooperation.”