In the latest of a series of commissions for original programmes coming out of the country, S4C and BBC Cymru Wales have commissioned a new dark comedy drama titled Pren ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill.
Said to be laced with humour and a touch of the absurd Pren ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill is a story with Margaret and Clive Lewis at its heart. These unlikely heroes’ quiet lives are changed in an instant when they find themselves on the wrong side of the law. Set in a bypassed town at the edge of a valley, the drama is a story about crumbling values, resilience and transgression being the key to liberation.
Written and created by Ed Thomas (Hinterland/Y Gwyll, House of America), the six-part series has begun filming on location in Ystradgynlais on the River Tawe at the edge of the Brecon Beacons, where the author grew up. With a Welsh cast, the series stars Rhodri Meilir as Clive Lewis and Nia Roberts as Margaret. They are joined by Richard Harrington, Hannah Daniel, Richard Lynch, Suzanne Packer, William Thomas, Rhodri Evan and Jacob Ifan.
The series is being produced by Fiction Factory, part of the Tinopolis group in association with All3Media International and investment has come from Creative Wales. It will be broadcast on S4C, BBC One and iPlayer.
“In what promises to be the biggest year of Welsh drama on the BBC, this is one of those distinctive scripts that stands tall – Ed Thomas at his lyrical best said Nick Andrews, head of commissioning at BBC Wales. “A rich mix of dark humour and the absurd peppered with characters you’ll never forget. I’m so looking forward to seeing this incredible cast bring Ed’s words to life.”
“Pren ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill will bring an abundance of mischief and dark humour to our screens added Gwenllian Gravelle, S4C’s head of scripted. “We are delighted to be in partnership once again with Fiction Factory, BBC Cymru Wales and Creative Wales for this ground-breaking commission.”
