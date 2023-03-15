Looking to deploy and launch content quickly on new platforms as soon as they become available, Austria’s national broadcaster ORF has deployed the Bitmovin Player to ensure programmes can be streamed with the highest quality and best viewer experience in its market.
By adapting to constantly changing market conditions and multiplatform delivery, ORF is looking to underline its role in the Austrian broadcast and streaming space. Bitmovin’s technology helps to improve video streaming performance and quality on a wide array of ORF channels, including TVthek (VOD), ORF ON, for local and national news, and other ORF channels with local content and for classical music.
Bitmovin says the implementation empowers ORF by expanding its device reach to a broader audience across all key demographics, thereby increasing viewer satisfaction and retention. It also believes that it can ensure ORF’s streaming content can be viewed on almost all mobile and smart TV devices.
“Bitmovin’s heritage is Austrian, and we at ORF engineering were impressed with how they scaled up to a worldwide leader in video streaming by innovating and delivering game-changing viewing experiences to audiences worldwide. Deploying Bitmovin’s technology expands our ability to provide our viewers with our content, no matter where they are or which devices they are using,” said ORF chief technology officer Harald Kräuter.
“As our audience diversifies the devices and platforms that they are using, it is crucial that we stay at the forefront of technology. The business partnership between ORF and Bitmovin comes at a time when it is more important than ever to excel at online media delivery and improve viewer satisfaction and our brand reputation.”
ORF will also have with real-time analytics that can identify and display potential streaming issues as they happen, allowing the broadcaster to improve service before the viewer’s experience is compromised. Bitmovin’s Analytics delivers real-time operational monitoring to optimise video and ad workflows based on viewer experiences across all platforms. ORF claims its performance values are above the industry median. The total start-up time and video start-up time, both important metrics to maximise audience engagement, were around 40% and 20% faster than the competition.
