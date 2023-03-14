Continuing to focus on serving video service providers and their subscribers with what it says are engaging EPG experiences through Red Bee Media’s enhanced metadata, including high-resolution images, TV showcards, sports data, and IMDb Ratings, global media services provider Red Bee Media has signed a multi-year renewal with Innovative Systems.
Based in Mitchell, South Dakota, Innovative Systems describes itself as a mission-critical enterprise software solution provider that enables independent service providers to manage their business, deliver modern network services and reduce operating costs. Red Bee Media and Innovative Systems have worked closely together in a partnership since 2018.
Innovative Systems offers fully integrated solutions for broadband and utility companies. Innovative Systems’ core products include eLation, a Billing & Operations Support System, InnoStream Multi-Generation TV (MG-TV), a streaming video solution and APMax, a software voice-over-IP (VoIP) platform.
The multi-year renewal anticipates significant subscriber growth in a climate of competing solutions for entertainment consumption. It will see Red Bee Media will continue to support Innovative Systems as it launches an expanded video service through its partners to apartment complexes, condominiums and other multiple dwelling units (MDU). The extension of the partnership also signifies Red Bee Media’s long-term commitment to Innovative Systems’ video customers and is poised to enhance the video solution with new features that interest video subscribers.
“Our extension of this valued partnership is an investment in a market-leading business and America’s rural communities,” said Jason Marchese, Red Bee Media’s head of sales, market area Americas. “Video expansion is essential, and Red Bee Discover’s services make that possible. We are delighted to continue building on the company’s success, driving growth, and supporting the important mission of growing North America’s digital connectivity.”
"Innovative Systems has appreciated our successful partnership with Red Bee, where we continue to enhance the end customer experience while simplifying operations for our service provider customers,” said Scott Sobolewski, Vice President of Sales, Innovative Systems.
