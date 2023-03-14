In a partnership aiming to level the playing field for all sports teams and athletes in the country, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven sports production solutions provider Pixellot has signed a strategic partnership with Chinese online giant Baidu.
Pixellot's technology automatically captures, produces, and streams games at any level, from youth leagues to professional teams without the need for a camera operator. Using AI-powered cameras to track action throughout the game, Pixellot says that it can ensure that every key moment is captured and available for fans. Pixellot also offers a sports analytics and video breakdown solution that analyses games and players, offering analytics for review and highlights, and enabling coaches to improve team performance.
The technology is used in over 27,000 venues across the world and has already produced and streamed more than 2 million games. The goal of the project is to provide local communities a way to engage with local teams and competitions, as well as promote participation and a healthy and sportive lifestyle.
The agreement includes the installation of 200 Pixellot systems in venues across China, with a goal to install an additional 6000 systems over the next three years. The new partnership will further expand Baidu’s involvement in China’s sports market. It will start in the Sichuan province where Baidu will bring tens of thousands of local games from Chengdu to the screen.
As part of the project, Pixellot will be providing the live game streaming technology, automated highlights and advertisement placements.
"We are thrilled to partner with Pixellot, whose AI-driven sports production solutions are a perfect fit for our strategic vision of delivering innovative technology solutions to communities,” commented Liu Chuan, solution director of Baidu's intelligent cloud sports industry. “We see huge potential for growth in China’s sports market, and this partnership is a significant step towards realizing that potential.”
