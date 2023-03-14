Boosting their video-driven shopping which includes linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, video commerce leaders QVC and HSN have now launched their livestream shopping channels on Redbox’s streaming app.
The deal will see the two Qurate Retail-owned channels become the only livestream shopping channels available on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s free live TV service, which is accessible to millions of consumers via the free Redbox app.
One of the largest providers of premium content to value-conscious consumers, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Redbox streaming app also offers access to tens of thousands of movies and TV series for rent or purchase – as well as thousands of free movies to watch through its ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service. Redbox also operates a network of over 34,000 kiosks across the US, offering consumers the lowest-cost entertainment option for new-release movies.
QVC and HSN will appear in the Travel and Lifestyle collection on Redbox Free Live TV alongside about a dozen other channels. They will be highlighted initially in the Featured collection at the top of the home page and will offer Redbox’s audience approximately 40 hours a day of live vCommerce programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and new products presented by celebrities and influencers who engage with customers in real-time on multiple platforms.
This includes such shows as QVC’s In the Kitchen with David, which is watched in nearly 700,000 homes per hour across America during each of its two editions per week, and HSN’s Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic, which is watched by over 270,000 homes per hour across the US.
“Redbox Free Live TV now has two unique livestream shopping experiences – QVC and HSN – each with its own celebrities, hosts, product offerings and on-air style,” commented David Apostolico, SVP platform strategy, development & distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail Group. “This provides yet another way for new and existing customers to conveniently access our engaging vCommerce content.”
“As we continue to build our FAST service, we want to offer a variety of programming for everyone,” added Phil Oppenheim, chief content officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “QVC and HSN are strong brands that consumers love to engage with and watch for hours. We’re excited to launch their channels today.”
One of the largest providers of premium content to value-conscious consumers, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Redbox streaming app also offers access to tens of thousands of movies and TV series for rent or purchase – as well as thousands of free movies to watch through its ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service. Redbox also operates a network of over 34,000 kiosks across the US, offering consumers the lowest-cost entertainment option for new-release movies.
QVC and HSN will appear in the Travel and Lifestyle collection on Redbox Free Live TV alongside about a dozen other channels. They will be highlighted initially in the Featured collection at the top of the home page and will offer Redbox’s audience approximately 40 hours a day of live vCommerce programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and new products presented by celebrities and influencers who engage with customers in real-time on multiple platforms.
This includes such shows as QVC’s In the Kitchen with David, which is watched in nearly 700,000 homes per hour across America during each of its two editions per week, and HSN’s Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic, which is watched by over 270,000 homes per hour across the US.
“Redbox Free Live TV now has two unique livestream shopping experiences – QVC and HSN – each with its own celebrities, hosts, product offerings and on-air style,” commented David Apostolico, SVP platform strategy, development & distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail Group. “This provides yet another way for new and existing customers to conveniently access our engaging vCommerce content.”
“As we continue to build our FAST service, we want to offer a variety of programming for everyone,” added Phil Oppenheim, chief content officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “QVC and HSN are strong brands that consumers love to engage with and watch for hours. We’re excited to launch their channels today.”