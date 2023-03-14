Leading independent distributor All3Media International has signed an exclusive first look with the multiple Oscar, BAFTA and EMMY nominated producer Roast Beef Productions to work on its premium factual slate.
Roast Beef Productions is headed up by Oscar nominated producer Mike Lerner and multi-award-winning UK TV veteran and ex Channel 4 head of news and current affairs Dorothy Byrne. The team’s producers have garnered numerous prestigious nominations and awards including Oscar Nominations, Emmys, Sundance Awards, Grierson Awards, Prix Italia, The Alfred Dupont Award, BIFAs and Broadcast Awards.
The new first look deal follows the success of the producer’s acclaimed documentary Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?, an illuminating three-part series tracing Maxwell’s trajectory from a privileged childhood in Oxford, to the elite worlds of London and New York, to her recent trial and conviction. All3Media International handled global distribution for the series, which was licensed across Europe, Latin America, Australia and Asia and North America with a co-production deal with STARZ.
The new relationship will see All3Media International partner with Roast Beef’s creative team on its premium factual slate, including the imminent and highly anticipated documentary Spacey Unmasked, which presents a forensic look at Kevin Spacey’s meteoric rise to stardom and his subsequent legal battle in the London courts.
Commenting on the deal, Rachel Job, SVP non-scripted at All3Media International said: “Mike Lerner, Dorothy Byrne and their brilliant team are incredible filmmakers, with unmatched expertise and authority in the premium factual space, and an uncanny ability to seek out important stories that is second to none. This expansion of our partnership is a really exciting proposition, and we are privileged to support them in growing their quality development slate.”
Lerner added: “In these exciting times for documentary filmmaking, we are delighted to be able to build upon our already successful relationship with All3Media International and working with them to develop even more ambitious projects.”
Dorothy Byrne co-founder Roast Beef (pictured) remarked: “The relationship between Roast Beef and All3Media International is producing major documentaries with very high standards of revelatory journalism.”
