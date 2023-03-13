Streaming solutions provider StreamGuys is adding to its workflow management and ad insertion capabilities with new video and audio conversions demos designed to prove how radio broadcasters can expand business models to visual radio and other video-centric workflows.
To be launched in time for NAB Show 2023, StreamGuys says it will also offer OTT service providers, video content creators, and other customers ways to replicate and monetise audio streams from their existing video streams.
StreamGuys’ new video and audio conversion capabilities evolve from its SGrecast podcast management platform, which features tools to repurpose live streams as podcasts or rebroadcasts.
“This is all about demonstrating the power of live stream and ad insertion marker conversions in both directions,” explained StreamGuys vice president of technology Eduardo Martinez. “We continue to extend the reach of our SaaS suite, and our latest workflow conversion tools will automatically turn SCTE-35 video ad insertion markers to ID3 metadata markers used in some audio-only insertion tools. That offers video producers and broadcasters a very cost-effective way to deliver audio streams with dynamic ad insertions. From the opposite view, we can use our same workflow management technology to unleash traditional radio streams to serve more video-centric workflows and help radio broadcasters expand their audiences.”
The SaaS toolset will automatically convert and republish live content and expand its distribution and monetisation footprint to reach new audiences. The tools are designed to create an entry point into OTT and FAST services for radio broadcasters.
“We want the radio broadcaster to look beyond getting their stream onto audio aggregation platforms and start producing their traditional feeds with video platforms in mind,” added Martinez.
“With our new SCTE-35 tools, we can now automatically identify SCTE-35 markers and turn those traditional TV broadcasts into audio feeds without having to run a separate encoder. They maintain all the efficiencies of the mid-roll markers they have already produced for TV ad insertions on the audio-only outputs. All the customer needs to do is provide us with a single public or third-party source stream, which we will then convert and output in the desired video and audio formats and maintain through our 24/7 support services.”
StreamGuys is already working with a major over-the-air broadcast network in the US to bring their TV content into the audio streaming landscape.
