A study from Digital TV Research is predicting tough times ahead for the Western European pay-TV market, with revenues set to decline by 18% between 2022 and 2028 to total $22 billion.
The Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts report also found that the region’s pay-TV subscriber count will drop by 7%, so revenues will fall faster – revealing lower TV ARPUs and less emphasis on TV from the operators.
Looking at individual territories, pay-TV revenues are forecast to fall in every country in the region except Malta between 2022 and 2028. The UK and France will each decline by $1 billion.
In terms of platforms, the analyst noted that IPTV revenues overtook digital cable in 2022. IPTV will surpass satellite TV in 2025 to become the most lucrative platform. Satellite TV is set to lose $3 billion between 2022 and 2028 as subscribers convert to platforms that offer broadband connections.
Looking at individual territories, pay-TV revenues are forecast to fall in every country in the region except Malta between 2022 and 2028. The UK and France will each decline by $1 billion.
In terms of platforms, the analyst noted that IPTV revenues overtook digital cable in 2022. IPTV will surpass satellite TV in 2025 to become the most lucrative platform. Satellite TV is set to lose $3 billion between 2022 and 2028 as subscribers convert to platforms that offer broadband connections.