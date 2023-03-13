In the latest addition to the catalogue of the former IMDb TV streaming video service, leading music video network Vevo has expanded its partnership with Amazon to launch new FAST channels on Freevee in both the UK and Germany.
The new territories announcement comes after an initial launch on Freevee in the US in December and the new deal will see Vevo’s flagship linear channel Vevo Pop be available in both markets as part of the expansion.
Because Vevo localises its channels across territories, Vevo Pop features global superstars, like The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, plus local talent from each country such as Becky Hill and Little Mix in the UK, or Lotte and Alli Neumann in Germany. German Freevee users will also be able to enjoy Vevo Schlager Pop - a channel full of the latest and greatest German pop music from artists, such as Helene Fischer, Ben Zucker and Sarah Lombardi among others.
“Amazon already was a critical partner for Vevo in bringing on-demand, premium music video content to music fans via our app on Fire TV and Echo Show. We are pleased to now offer new Vevo FAST channels to Amazon Freevee users in the UK and Germany,” said Rob Christensen, senior vice president, global sales & distribution, Vevo.
“These are the first markets Vevo has launched in with Freevee outside of the US, reflecting our wider strategy to expand our FAST network to fans globally. We are excited to roll out in additional European territories, to engage with more of Amazon’s user base, and to offer new and creative ways for brands to advertise via connected TV.”
