Aiming to promote diversity and inclusion within the entertainment industry,Banijay Iberia has become a sponsoring partner of Fundación Diversidad, said to be the largest European business movement of diversity and inclusion.
Banijay Iberia includes Cuarzo Producciones, Diagonal TV, Endemol Portugal, Gestmusic, Magnolia, Shine Iberia, Tuiwok Estudios and Zeppelin, among other production companies and the company believes that it has already demonstrated its commitment to diversity and inclusivity through its broad offering of series and its casting and recruitment. under the term of the partnership it will promote the principles of equality, inclusivity and anti-discrimination among its staff, as well as between collaborators, suppliers, and clients.
“At Banijay Iberia, we believe in the potential of culture and the power of audio-visual products to build a more inclusive, accessible, and supportive society, which fosters positive change. We are hugely sensitive to social realities and we preserve diversity in our content,” explained Pilar Blasco, CEO, Banijay Iberia. “In parallel, internally at Banijay, we have employee resource groups promoting respect and equality, such as Banijay Embrace, Banijay Pride, Banijay Disability and Banijay Elle. By joining Fundación Diversidad, we reaffirm our commitment to creating safe, open, and responsible environments, for all the people who work with us.”
Sonia Río, director, Fundación Diversidad, added: “The incorporation of Banijay Iberia into the Foundation is important because we believe that the culture, entertainment and media sector has a fundamental role in the transformation of society and, furthermore, it is capable of taking this message to mass audiences. It is necessary for companies in this sector to have diverse and inclusive workforces, and to put this diversity at the centre of innovation, to broaden the industry’s competitive offering of authentic storytelling, and making, for audiences and clients alike.”
