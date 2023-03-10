Editorial music tastemaker brand SPIN Magazine has teamed with original streaming syndication studio and developer Best Ever Channels (BEC) for the launch of a new music free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel debuting exclusively on Amazon Freevee.
The newest addition to BEC’s portfolio of niche FAST channels, SPIN builds on the iconic music brand’s legacy, with a 24/7 streaming line-up of unparalleled SPIN original programming, documentaries, interviews, behind-the-scenes specials, exclusive artist showcases, and unique curated music video playlists.
The new channel launch will include a countdown and celebratory party, hosted by SPIN around the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas. The exclusive launch on Amazon Freevee will begin officially on 21 March after a special free preview and music celebration on 16 March in Austin. The launch event, hosted by SPIN, will feature performances by, among others, Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam’s side project Painted Shield and headliner Killer Mike of the award-winning hip-hop duo Run the Jewels.
“The brand integrity of SPIN has always been paramount to every decision we make,” commented SPIN CEO Jimmy Hutchinson. “Amazon’s Freevee is arguably one of the biggest platforms out there, with over 150 million potential viewers and we believe partnering with Best Ever Channels and Freevee is the best way to deliver on our brand promise to music fans everywhere.”
“SPIN is one of the most recognised and respected music brands in the world, so it only makes sense to launch our new channel on the biggest stage in streaming,” added BEC co-chief executive officer Barry Gordon. “Our partners at Amazon Freevee understand the power of the SPIN brand, and together we’ll reach a massive audience of fans hungry to connect with their favourite artists and the most authentic voice in music editorial.”
BEC’s growing line-up of FAST offerings includes recently launched comedy channel, WITZ-Comedy TV; health, wealth, and wisdom channels MOREU, COMMUNE, and CINEMA LIBRE; cult film and television fan favourites ACTION!!! And Trailers from Hell; Carl Jackson-produced The GRID and CJC channels; and classic film and television channel Best TV Ever.
