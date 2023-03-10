As part of what the operator calls its New Experience, Astro is expanding its streaming service with more Asian entertainment by welcoming the Viu app to its platform, offering customers access to K- content, Thai and Indonesian dramas and Viu Original series.
The current Astro streaming app roster includes Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, HBO GO, iQIYI, BBC Player, TVBAnywhere+ and beIN Sports Connect. Astro will also soon introduce Indian content from Zee5.
The new deal will also see customers able to stream shows such as Nenek Bongkok Tiga, The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, Bilik Tepi, Return Man, Mantan Tapi Menikah and Boys Planet via their Ultra Box or on the go through the Viu mobile app. Other key dramas include the current trending Viu Original Malaysia’s Nenek Bongkok Tiga to Viu Original Korea’s Taxi Driver and Delivery Man.
“As the latest addition to our new Astro platform, Viu will add a further depth and breadth of content for our customers who currently have access to over 90,000 shows on demand as well as eight premium apps,” commented Astro director of content Agnes Rozario. “Together with the best live international and local sports, Astro Originals hits, premium international and regional shows and everyone’s favourite Astro signatures, we are confident that Viu will reinforce Astro’s position as the entertainment destination for Malaysians with its extensive Korean drama and original series.”
Janice Lee, Viu CEO of and Managing Director of parent company PCCW Media Group, added: “We are thrilled to launch this deeper partnership with Astro which will make our content available to a wider audience via more touchpoints in Malaysia. With Astro's extensive reach and customer base and Viu’s continual commitment to content for the Malaysian audience, this partnership is the cornerstone to furthering user growth and increasing engagement for both services.”
