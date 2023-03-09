Former Seven Studios and Vincent TVl UK executives Simon Shalgosky and Daniel Brookes have announced Rebel Rebel Pictures, a new labe; whose aim will be to develop primetime entertainment and factual formats with a focus on the unscripted genre.
Shalgosky and Brookes have a combined 40-year experience in television, across both development and production. Brookes has previously held senior development roles at ITV Studios Entertainment, SYCO Entertainment, Expectation Entertainment and MGM Unscripted, whilst Shalgosky served as head of global development at Seven Studios and held senior development and production roles at Lion TV, Keshet UK, ITV Studios, and Celador. Development and production credits include Love Island, X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Eurovision, Adele at the BBC, Britain’s Best Dish, Red or Black, Eggheads, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and the BAFTA award-winning Play Your Pets Right.
Rebel Rebel Pictures will be backed by BBC Studios, which will also distribute their formats globally.
Commenting on the launch, Shalgosky said: “Our aim for Rebel Rebel is to create some of the most imaginative shows on television with global reach. We are great believers in creating big formats and strive to craft shows that are so iconic, they can be recognised instantly, even with the sound turned down. We’re excited to be partnering BBC Studios who share that ambition and have the expertise to help us deliver formats that can travel the world.”
Brookes added: “We’re ecstatic to begin the Rebel Rebel Pictures story. At the core of our company lies a passion for creativity and collaboration, and we can’t wait to begin discussions with commissioners to bring our projects to life through dynamic partnerships.
