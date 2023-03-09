Aiming to allow advertisers to improve operational efficiency and devote more time and resources to campaign strategy and performance, digital media measurement, data and analytics firm DoubleVerify (DV) has launched Campaign Automator for Google Campaign Manager 360.
DV calls the new product a first-of-its-kind solution that streamlines the entire campaign trafficking process – from campaign creation and settings adjustments, to tag management, billing and reporting – removing manual, repetitive touch points that can hinder campaign execution and performance. It works across all formats and devices, including desktop, mobile web, mobile app and connected TV.
Explaining the rationale for launch, DV noted that Google Campaign Manager 360 is the leading global advertiser ad server and brands and agencies that manage campaigns via the platform also rely on verification solutions to protect their digital investments and measure campaign quality. Yet DV added that historically, the set-up and tagging process between verification platforms and Google Campaign Manager 360 has been manual – requiring brands and agencies to create and wrap campaigns in verification tags.
Not only can this activity increase the amount of time required to get campaigns live, in many cases tags also are omitted inadvertently due to human error, leaving campaigns unprotected as a consequence.
To navigate these challenges, investment, programmatic trading and ad operations teams require solutions that can automate the trafficking workflow between verification and Google Campaign Manager 360. DV Campaign Automator is designed to automate the entire verification trafficking workflow for brands and agencies, while offering comprehensive protection and reporting capabilities.
With this solution, joint DV and Google clients are said to be able to launch campaigns faster; boost operational efficiency; ensure ads are protected, seen and delivered; maximise campaign performance.
DV has partnered with Google since 2011, providing viewability and fraud measurement across YouTube and Google ad serving solutions. In 2018, DoubleVerify was selected as Google’s trusted measurement partner for Brand Safety and Viewability within the Measurement Partner Program. In 2020, DV launched Authentic Brand Suitability on Google Display & Video 360 and in 2021, DV was also the first verification provider to earn MRC accreditation for Independent Third-Party Viewability Reporting on YouTube.
“We are thrilled to launch DV Campaign Automator which provides advertisers a singular solution that fully automates verification support, campaign setup and trafficking workflow on Google Campaign Manager 360,” said Jack Smith, chief product officer at DoubleVerify. “With DV Campaign Automator, we are simplifying and automating the entire process between our system and the world’s most used ad server, to better support global brands and agencies.”
