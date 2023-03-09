In what it says is a sign of its commitment to providing media customers with solutions to maximise their revenue, streaming technology company Brightcove has launched new bespoke service Brightcove Ad Monetization.
Brightcove Ad Monetization builds on Brightcove’s recently announced strategic partnership with Magnite, the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform which resulted in the creation of an advertising monetisation service with end-to-end solutions for media companies to generate additional revenue from their advertising strategy.
The new solution is fundamentally designed to help media companies realise maximum, measurable returns on advertising with actionable insights. The solution supports the monetisation of live and video-on-demand (VOD) content with improved yield optimisation to fill unsold ad inventory and increase revenue. It includes client-side advertising insertion (CSAI) and server-side advertising insertion (SSAI) capabilities for web players, iOS, Android and connected TV platforms. Brightcove Ad Monetization also integrates into independent and existing advertising servers, including Google Ad Manager and FreeWheel.
“Advertising-supported streaming is a fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar business we have supported for many years,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove. “As a valued partner to our media customers, Brightcove Ad Monetization extends our commitment to providing them with the best products and services to power their video content, optimise their advertising strategy, and now – for the first time – truly drive and maximise their advertising revenue.”
Companies that use the service will also receive direct support from a newly established Brightcove global advertising operations team. This will consult directly with clients to optimise their advertising strategy, budget and content, from onboarding to implementation and refining their approach.
