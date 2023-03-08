In a move that it says will create a leading Nordic platform for digital rental and purchase of films to consumers, Swedish streaming service SF Anytime has acquired Danish streaming company Blockbuster from Nuuday.
Part of the SF Studios group owned by Nordic media company Bonnier, SF Anytime was founded in 2002 and claims to be the leading video-on-demand service (rent and buy) in the Nordic and Baltic region. SF Anytime’s service is available both through its direct-to-consumer platform www.sfanytime.com and TV operators. It offers and offering everything from the latest Hollywood blockbusters to arthouse films and TV series.
The deal will see SF Anytime acquiring the right to use the Blockbuster brand and all customer relationships across the Nordic region. The two businesses will continue to operate under their own brands and their customers will experience an aligned and even broader content offering.
SF Anytime has distribution deals with all major film studios and most of the local distributors and claims to offer the largest library of content in the Nordics, an offering that also Blockbusters customers will benefit from. Both SF Anytime and Blockbuster are available through their own digital direct-to-consumer platforms. SF Anytime is also distributed through leading TV operators in the Nordics and will through the acquisition of Blockbuster take over the distribution via the Danish TV-operator YouSee.
“We are excited and proud to acquire the leading Danish streaming service Blockbuster and integrate their service into our business. The two businesses complement each other very well as SF Anytime has its strength in Sweden while Blockbuster's focus is on the Danish market. Our combined experience and offering create a better service for millions of households across the Nordics,” said SF Anytime managing director Michael Holmberg commenting on the deal.”
“With this acquistion, we will continue to focus on the digital rental and purchase market in the Nordics and become a stronger streaming service with more resources to manage and market the industry’s largest catalogue of local and international content. The acquisition will also strengthen our relationship with leading international film studios and IT partners and enable us to offer our over one million customers with the best film and TV content.”
"Blockbuster has undergone strong business development under our ownership, and we are proud to be able to hand over a Danish market leader in the digital rental and purchase of films to SF Anytime, which we are convinced is a better long-term strategic owner of Blockbuster", added Nuuday executive vice president Jens Grønlund.
