Produced by Emmy Award-winning director/producer Paul Saltzman, Meeting the Beatles in India , has now been picked up by Germany’s Koch Media, Italy’s Nexo Digital and Norway’s Film På Farta. The 89-minute documentary, executive produced by David Lynch and narrated by Morgan Freeman, revisits 1968, when 23-year-old Saltzman spent a week hanging out with the Beatles at the ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.The narrative retraces Saltzman’s life-changing journey, which started with a broken heart and ended with studying transcendental meditation with John, Paul, George and Ringo at a remote retreat in northern India.VRPO the Netherlands and YLE Finland are the latest European broadcasters to acquire France Télévisions’ topical documentary A President, Europe and War, which provides a, fly-on-the-wall account of French president Emmanuel Macron’s handling of the Russian Ukrainian conflict in its first few months.The 115-minute film, which was licensed by SVT Sweden, VRT Belgium and NRK Norway in the run-up to its official launch at MIPCOM, chronicles Macron’s progression from political wrangling through last-ditch diplomacy to the tough negotiations needed to persuade the 27 EU member states to impose economic sanctions on Russia and provide military and financial support to Ukraine.“One measure of a good documentary is access — and it’s fair to say that both Meeting the Beatles in India and A President, Europe and War offer access on a scale that most filmmakers can only dream of,” commented Scorpion managing director David Cornwall.“It was clear to me from the outset that both documentaries are exceptional in their own way — Meeting the Beatles because it explores our shared cultural heritage and A President, Europe and War because it offers a unique perspective on Europe’s worst crisis since the Second World War. I’m delighted, but unsurprised, that Europe’s broadcasters agree with me.”