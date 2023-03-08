Aiming to make sure that all users everywhere can access online services equally, Netskrt Systems has introduced a new content delivery network (CDN) to allow viewers on rural broadband networks to avoid bottlenecks and rebuffering for on-demand and live-streamed events.
Netskrt Edge CDN (eCDN) deploys video caches very deep into broadband ISP networks, allowing viewers to avoid the bottlenecks, rebuffering, and low bit rates that the company says have become common for far too many consumers. The company adds that the problem is especially acute as more and more streaming-only rights deals are consummated between large streamers and sports leagues and that the volume of live streaming video traffic driven by live sports events is slamming broadband networks that were not engineered for this purpose.
Moreover, the company says the challenge for ISPs, primarily but not exclusively those serving rural customers, is that traditional CDNs have largely ignored them, backhaul bandwidth is frequently constrained, and even where fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) is available, upstream bottlenecks can ruin the performance of streaming video. And live streaming, involving very large, synchronised audiences, stresses ISP networks even further.
“Streaming video should be an enjoyable subscriber experience but for far too many it just isn’t. Fundamental changes need to be undertaken at the very edge of the network, especially to handle large scale delivery of live streaming traffic,” observed Netskrt CEO and co-founder Siegfried Luft. “Traditional CDN technology cannot scale down to this level and struggles with live streaming. The Netskrt eCDN is uniquely well positioned to benefit broadband providers of all types but especially those operating in rural and underserved regions.”
The Netskrt eCDN is a managed service combining cloud-based, title-aware machine learning for content ingestion and distribution, and edge components for local caching to reduce the network load and deliver high quality viewing experiences. Using content replication, the Netskrt eCDN allows large populations of live streaming viewers to be supported through a single connection per content format, yielding enormous bandwidth savings and resulting in a far superior consumer experience.
The Netskrt eCDN technology has been successfully deployed in use cases characterised by limited or intermittent connectivity, including not only rural ISPs, but rail and air environments as well.
Among the first ISPs to deploy the Netskrt eCDN is Nikola Broadband whose CEO Robert Zeff stated, “We've gone to great lengths to build a highly reliable and high-performance broadband network that our customers love. But, unfortunately, the introduction of live streaming traffic on our network has imposed quality problems our network is not causing. We think adding Netskrt to our network will help overcome those issues.”
