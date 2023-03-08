Turkey’s largest integrated telecoms operator Türk Telekom, is consolidating video compression and processing across its TV and video platforms by deploying the virtual Digital Content Manager (vDCM) from Synamedia.
By consolidating workflows on a single platform, Türk Telekom is aiming to future-proof its video processing and achieve numerous benefits including improved operations, lower costs, and high-performance processing power for its 2.9 million TV subscribers. It has now gone live across all of its 170 channels, including 4K, on its Tivibu satellite, hybrid and streaming services.
What was said to have been an important part of Türk Telekom’s decision to choose Synamedia was vDCM’s compression and processing capabilities, especially its codecs that optimise bandwidth and control costs while enhancing image quality. Using rate-controlled variable bitrate compression for AVC and HEVC, Turk Telekom is already delivering cost savings through bandwidth optimisation on its OTT service.
“We chose to partner with Synamedia because its solution ticked all of our boxes. Synamedia has demonstrable leadership in compression and its technologies exceeded our availability and redundancy requirements for this critical infrastructure,” said Ümit Barak, broadcasting systems manager and deputy general manager of technology at Türk Telekom. “We conducted extensive evaluations, including video quality benchmarking, and we are now secure in the knowledge we have the most comprehensive solution on the market giving us the scalability, versatility and best-in-class video quality to meet our future needs.”
On its direct-to-home (DTH) platform, Türk Telekom is using Synamedia’s latest statmux technology to optimise channel rates and take advantage of high service availability, and redundancy support at the transport and service levels.
vDCM’s cloud-native architecture gives Türk Telekom the flexibility to deploy on-premise then move to a hybrid or cloud model when needed and Türk Telekom has also simplified configuration and management of its platform.
The launch was the result of close collaboration between Türk Telekom, Synamedia’s local partner MeraTech, and Synamedia’s engineering teams.
What was said to have been an important part of Türk Telekom’s decision to choose Synamedia was vDCM’s compression and processing capabilities, especially its codecs that optimise bandwidth and control costs while enhancing image quality. Using rate-controlled variable bitrate compression for AVC and HEVC, Turk Telekom is already delivering cost savings through bandwidth optimisation on its OTT service.
“We chose to partner with Synamedia because its solution ticked all of our boxes. Synamedia has demonstrable leadership in compression and its technologies exceeded our availability and redundancy requirements for this critical infrastructure,” said Ümit Barak, broadcasting systems manager and deputy general manager of technology at Türk Telekom. “We conducted extensive evaluations, including video quality benchmarking, and we are now secure in the knowledge we have the most comprehensive solution on the market giving us the scalability, versatility and best-in-class video quality to meet our future needs.”
On its direct-to-home (DTH) platform, Türk Telekom is using Synamedia’s latest statmux technology to optimise channel rates and take advantage of high service availability, and redundancy support at the transport and service levels.
vDCM’s cloud-native architecture gives Türk Telekom the flexibility to deploy on-premise then move to a hybrid or cloud model when needed and Türk Telekom has also simplified configuration and management of its platform.
The launch was the result of close collaboration between Türk Telekom, Synamedia’s local partner MeraTech, and Synamedia’s engineering teams.