Leading Canadian communications technology company Telus has deployed a 3SS 3Ready-based technology platform to launch a next-generation super-aggregated entertainment service based on Android TV OS.
The new entertainment service offers over 400 channels, over 80,000 on-demand assets, and includes popular third party streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video are pre-installed and deep-linked. Customers can also install their favourite streaming apps in Google Play Store. Other service features include restart, full nPVR, user profiles, 14-day EPG and zones for Sports and Kids.
What is said to be core to its strategy to deliver superior Android TV viewing, Telus chose 3SS’ 3Ready Product Framework for its ability to provide a viewer-centric customised UX. Telus’s in-house team worked closely with 3SS’ UX experts to co-design, co-develop and collaboratively optimise the custom UX’s layout and functionality. By choosing 3Ready, 3SS says that’s Telus TV customers enjoy attractive and intuitive content navigation, discovery and selection across content types and sources, all within a “harmonious” branded experience.
The Telus reference UX that can be scaled and applied to additional service apps in the future so that the operator can differentiate from its competitors, with enhanced ability to attract and retain customers, which is so business-critical in today’s fragmented video services market.
Among the service’s UX features is users’ ability to re-order home screen stripes/rails so that favourite apps appear first, and pinning favourite live TV channels for quick access to what’s airing now. Home screen content recommendations are super-aggregated from all content sources.
Telus also deployed new 4K Ultra HD Jade set-top box (STB) from Vantiva which features next generation 16nm silicon, debuting the latest technology standards such as AV1 decoding. Jade runs on the Android TV operating system that supports delivery of streaming video and music services, online gaming applications and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities.
The ThinkAnalytics Think360 platform is seeing use for personalised content discovery and viewer insights for its service. The Think360 viewer engagement and customer retention solution enables Telus to perform real-time A/B testing placing the power of content discovery outcomes in the hands of the Telus team.
"In collaboration with our esteemed partners, we are thrilled to bring a truly world-class entertainment platform to our customers. Our platform delivers a superior service, centred around an intuitive customer user experience," said Tim Fell, vice-president, future friendly technology services, Telus. "With the flexibility and capability to co-create and co-develop, 3Ready has proven to be a powerful foundation to build our next generation of experiences that will bring great entertainment to customers on all their favourite devices."
“We congratulate Telus on the launch of their innovative platform for TV and over-the-top (OTT) content,” commented Brian Jentz, vice president americas at 3SS. “Through close collaboration with multiple technology leaders, and commitment to delivering excellence in consumer UX, Telus stands apart from the competition, and is now delivering a truly next-level super-aggregated entertainment service to its customers.”
