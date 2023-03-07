Leading US streamer Cinedigm has announced plans to become a premier provider of content tailored to African American culture by entering a partnership with J. Alexander Martin, founder of the fashion brand FUBU and producer Roberto "Rush" Evans, to launch the For Us By Us Network.









"As one of the founders of FUBU, I have gained a very deep comprehension and awareness about the urban consumer and what appeals to them not only in fashion, but entertainment as well," Martin added. "We created the For Us By Us Network so that we can provide high quality, positive content for our culture." Putting the launch into a cultural context, Cinedigm said that even though there are there are 41.6 million African Americans in the US, there are currently only 34 FAST channels focused on the community, just 2% of all available FAST channels according to data published by Variety. This said Cinedigm poses a tremendous opportunity to tap into a key demographic and reach an underserved audience within the burgeoning FAST segment of the entertainment industry.The new service will feature what is described as authentic and raw content around issues, personalities and trends related to the hip-hop culture and lifestyle.FUBU apps will be available across web, mobile as well as connected TV and will be powered by Cinedigm's Matchpoint Blueprint v2.0 platform. The For Us By Us Network will have access to the complete set of video streaming capabilities offered by Matchpoint which will allow the Network the ability to quickly expand into the US market as well as other emerging markets."We are excited to partner with FUBU to bring their seminal lifestyle brand to the rapidly growing FAST market and establish them as a leader in video streaming services that meet the needs of the African American community,” remarked Marc Rashba, executive vice president of partnerships at Cinedigm.“We will bring our extensive expertise in enthusiast channels and our industry-leading Matchpoint platform to create a compelling service for this discerning brand. With their longstanding history and stature that this lifestyle brand maintains with the African American community, we plan to grow the reach of this brand with everything at our disposal including original new offerings across theatrical, podcasts, physical products, audiobooks and other formats.""As one of the founders of FUBU, I have gained a very deep comprehension and awareness about the urban consumer and what appeals to them not only in fashion, but entertainment as well," Martin added. "We created the For Us By Us Network so that we can provide high quality, positive content for our culture."