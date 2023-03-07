Factual and lifestyle documentary distributor Espresso Media International has closed a series of sales of documentaries from its Arts and Music catalogue to SVT and Sky Network Television Limited’s Sky Arts Channel in New Zealand.
Sky Arts NZ have taken recent release The V&A Presents Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser (1 x 90’), an exclusive private view of the ‘hugely enjoyable and thought-provoking exhibition’ (5 stars – The Guardian). Delving into the origins, adaptations and reinventions of Alice over 159 years, this entertaining and informative documentary guides the audience through the exhibition, exploring the book’s evolution from manuscript to a global phenomenon beloved by all ages.
“We’re thrilled to announce such a brilliant array of arts sales across New Zealand and Sweden. Given the universal love and legacy of Alice in Wonderland, we’re delighted to see The V&A Presents Alice: Curiouser & Curiouser play out in multiple territories,” remarked Jess Reilly, head of sales and acquisitions at Espresso. “We’re excited for audiences to experience the magical imagination of the artists involved and the work of the creatives who have been inspired, from Salvador Dali to Vivienne Westwood and Little Simz.”
Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Sky Network Television Limited’s Sky Arts Channel has also acquired Espresso’s music title My View: Clem Burke (1 x 48’), profiling the drummer and one of the founding members of multi-platinum best-selling band Blondie who has also played with artists from Bob Dylan to The Eurythmics. We follow Clem on the road, playing as hard as ever in this access all areas documentary.
To Sweden’s SVT, Espresso have licensed Vivien Leigh (1 x 52’), a biography of the cinematic icon who starred in Gone With the Wind and became the first English woman to win an Oscar. The documentary features never-before-seen materials from the actress’s personal archives, including correspondence with Laurence Olivier, and was funded by ARTE. Espresso has also licensed OLEG (1 x 95’, narrated by Succession’s Brian Cox) to SVT, which profiles the rise to stardom of USSR actor Oleg Vidov, and his defection to the West.
“Oleg was published on SVT early in 2023 and Vivien Leigh will reach SVT’s viewers later this year: two fascinating stories from the history of film,” says Jesper Petersson, acquisitions executive at SVT.
