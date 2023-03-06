Belgian public broadcaster Radio-télévision Belge de la Communauté Française (RTBF) has engaged Red Bee Media and Dotscreen to power its re-launched Auvio platform with live TV, audio-on-demand (AOD) and video-on-demand (VOD) capabilities.
RTBF is the public broadcaster for the French-speaking community in Belgium, delivering its content through 32 radio stations and 21 different TV channels, filmed radio stations or event channels on its streaming service Auvio, reaching four million viewers through most major devices and operating systems. In addition, Auvio offers up to 180 live events daily, and its growing library includes 270 000 audio and video assets.
Harnessing a range of OTT capabilities via the Red Bee Pulse service, RTBF delivers live and on-demand content to Auvio users on a wide variety of online platforms and applications, including web browsers, iOS mobile, Android mobile, Tizen, and soon Android TV, LG smart TVs, Sony Playstation and Apple TV.
As part of the upgrade, RTFB was looking to revamp their streaming platform with a new user interface, simplified navigation, and additional video and audio features. To deliver these cutting-edge capabilities while ensuring seamless integration with its existing technology infrastructure, RTBF said it needed a partner to provide a fully managed solution with end-to-end responsibility for delivery, storage, and management.
Using Red Bee Media’s Software Development Kit (SDK), Dotscreen refreshed all Auvio user interfaces across end-user devices. Together they covered major sports events in 2022, such as Tour de France, World Athletics Championships, Formula 1, World Rally Championship, and more recently the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Audience levels for the FIFA World Cup reached 8 million stream starts, with peaks approaching 90 000 simultaneous viewers.
“Live streaming and top-quality video and audio content are at the core of our digital offering. With Red Bee Media, we achieved record-breaking audience levels on our streaming service during the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” said Cecile Gonfroid, technology director, RTBF (pictured).
“Red Bee Media’s proven broadcast-grade solution for live and on-demand streaming, combined with Dotscreen’s intuitive and user-centric front-end design proposition, perfectly aligned with what we were looking for. We’re excited to continue innovating and have the right partners to implement our vision.”
