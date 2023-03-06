Leading South Asian streaming platform ZEE5 Global has furthered its collaboration with BBC Studios India for the second season of the successful and critically acclaimed series The Broken News.
To be directed by award-winning director Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra, the second season will once again witness the return of Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar as they reprise their roles as the ever so popular journalists from season one which showed the battle between truth and sensationalism.
The upcoming season will continue to capture the lives, lies, loves and struggles of journalists and their battle between truth and sensationalism. With the lead cast returning to their roles, the upcoming chapter marks the homecoming of characters that struck a chord with viewers. Unfolding the inner workings of journalism, this newsroom drama will continue the reality behind daily news – the business and the politics of it and the behind-the-scenes action as these journalists try to balance work, ambition and integrity, amid the never-ending pressure to deliver breaking news.
Announcing the second season, Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global said: “The Broken News received an overwhelming response across the globe as it immersed viewers in the ever-evolving battle between truth and sensationalism in news. ZEE5 Global is now proud to present an all-new chapter of the show that captures the adrenaline rush of journalism. Staying true to our commitment to bring our viewers the most engaging and real stories on ZEE5 Global, we look forward to this new season of The Broken News continuing to strike a strong chord with our global audiences.”
“We are excited to announce the second season of The Broken News after the tremendous love for its first season and we’re delighted to see the return of this show helmed by Vinay Waikul and the brilliant lead cast Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar,” added Sameer Gogate, general manager – BBC Studios India.
“The first season is best remembered for the wonderful performances of the actors, who enlivened the newsroom drama, and its success is a testimony to the strength of our formats that resonate across cultures. We hope the audience will welcome the upcoming season and immerse themselves in the captivating cycle of TV news journalism.”
The original UK series, titled Press, was created and written by award-winning writer Mike Bartlett and is a Lookout Point, BBC Studios and Deep Indigo production, co-produced with Masterpiece. It aired on both BBC One in the UK and on PBS Masterpiece in the US in 2018, with the original series set in a print newsroom rather than a TV newsroom
The upcoming season will continue to capture the lives, lies, loves and struggles of journalists and their battle between truth and sensationalism. With the lead cast returning to their roles, the upcoming chapter marks the homecoming of characters that struck a chord with viewers. Unfolding the inner workings of journalism, this newsroom drama will continue the reality behind daily news – the business and the politics of it and the behind-the-scenes action as these journalists try to balance work, ambition and integrity, amid the never-ending pressure to deliver breaking news.
Announcing the second season, Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global said: “The Broken News received an overwhelming response across the globe as it immersed viewers in the ever-evolving battle between truth and sensationalism in news. ZEE5 Global is now proud to present an all-new chapter of the show that captures the adrenaline rush of journalism. Staying true to our commitment to bring our viewers the most engaging and real stories on ZEE5 Global, we look forward to this new season of The Broken News continuing to strike a strong chord with our global audiences.”
“We are excited to announce the second season of The Broken News after the tremendous love for its first season and we’re delighted to see the return of this show helmed by Vinay Waikul and the brilliant lead cast Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar,” added Sameer Gogate, general manager – BBC Studios India.
“The first season is best remembered for the wonderful performances of the actors, who enlivened the newsroom drama, and its success is a testimony to the strength of our formats that resonate across cultures. We hope the audience will welcome the upcoming season and immerse themselves in the captivating cycle of TV news journalism.”
The original UK series, titled Press, was created and written by award-winning writer Mike Bartlett and is a Lookout Point, BBC Studios and Deep Indigo production, co-produced with Masterpiece. It aired on both BBC One in the UK and on PBS Masterpiece in the US in 2018, with the original series set in a print newsroom rather than a TV newsroom