Extending its existing arrangement with the leading content provider in the field of satellite distribution, CANAL+-owned pay-TV provider M7 Group, has concluded a multi-year capacity agreement with A+E Networks EMEA for the satellite distribution of its History and Crime+Investigation channels across Europe.
Under the terms of the new deal, A+E Networks EMEA will be able to deliver the flagship channels via the M7 satellite platform operating at the 1 degree West video neighbourhood to its affiliate customers within the Europe-wide footprint of the THOR 5 craft.
M7 and A+E Networks EMEA have been long-standing partners for the various European markets served by M7, primarily for channel distribution. Also as part of the new agreement, M7 Platform Services will take care of the safe and secure satellite distribution of the channels while also providing A+E Networks EMEA with first-level help desk support for its affiliate customers.
‘’We are delighted to partner with M7,which looks after the European satellite distribution of these channels on Thor 5, a partnership that builds on a joint history of collaboration over many years to the benefit of our many affiliate partners and, of course, our viewers,” said Matt Westrup, SVP of technology & operations A+E EMEAcommenting on the deal.
Added Bill Wijdeveld, VP, of platform content services at M7 Group: “We are very pleased to extend our partnership with A+E Networks EMEA … allowing A+E Networks EMEA to serve its affiliate customers with a secure and cost-efficient contribution solution. We look forward to a continued, fruitful cooperation.”
