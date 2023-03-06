Over-the-top (OTT) TV episode and film revenues for 19 Latin American countries will increase by $7 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $16 billion, with both advertising and subscription video-on-demand (AVOD, SVOD) to each add $3 billion over this period says Digital TV Research.
The Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts report notes that the SVOD industry will remain the region’s largest OTT revenue source, contributing $9.7 billion by 2028 – double the the total derived from AVOD services.
Five platforms are forecast to account for two-thirds of the region’s OTT revenues by 2028. Digital TV Research expects that Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Paramount (pictured) will all start hybrid AVOD-SVOD platforms in the short term and that the AVOD element of these hybrid offers will significantly boost revenues for these platforms as SVOD growth falters.
Looking regionally, the Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts report sees Brazil and Mexico combined as providing 64% of the region’s revenues in 2028. Brazil is set to add $2.9 billion and Mexico $1.6 billion.
