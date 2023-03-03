As the sports league it works with aims to understand better the exposure and impact of fan behaviour and user-generated content on its games, Videocites has announced the initial closing of a Series B investment round.
The financing for the creator of the next-generation analytics solution that reveals the social footprint created by fans and partners on social media, was led by Velocity Capital Management with additional investments by Series A investor Infront Sports & Media and NBA Equity.
Videocites is providing the NBA with greater insights into its global reach and brand exposure across social media content published by fans and media partners. The company says that while user-generated content (UGC) has a significant influence on a brand's perception and popularity across social media, it is challenging to identify and categorise at scale. Yet as fan content continues to grow exponentially, Videocites emphasised it was crucial to measure it.
“We’re excited to collaborate with Videocites to better understand how user-generated content resonates with our fans,” said David Lee, head of NBA Equity. “This partnership and our investment in Videocites reflect our commitment to continue to grow and embrace our fans across the ever-evolving global social media landscape.”
Videocites has developed its AI-generated identification capabilities and video-fingerprinting technology to recognise and analyse UGC and trademarked assets related to the brand. Its technology reveals fans’ engagement through video identifiers and contextual search.
The company will use its new funding to grow its global presence and recruit leading sales and business development professionals to expand its unique offerings to brands and content owners in the US and Europe.
“Aggregating and analysing real-time UGC and brand video data in one dashboard allows our clients to keep their finger on the pulse of their fanbase and partners,” said Eyal Arad, Videocites’ co-founder and CEO. “It’s no secret that today’s user habits across social media have a significant impact on shaping public perception of any organisation. We are turning that ‘perception’ into quantifiable data.”
Velocity is a sports, media, and entertainment domain-focused private equity firm founded. Commenting on the funding round, Velocity managing partner David Abrams said. “We believe that Videocites can become the industry standard for tracking and measuring intellectual property across social media. Videocites’ technology greatly enhances monetisation opportunities for rightsholders and creates a platform for streamlined direct-to-consumer engagement.”
