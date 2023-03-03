Bringing together both parties’ expertise for children’s entertainment and education to option and develop future animated and live action TV projects, Tiger Aspect Kids & Family is to join forces with children’s publisher Little Tiger.
Little Tiger’s portfolio of books, featuring notable characters, striking worlds and wide-ranging concepts, will be the source material to create TV for children and families. Tiger Aspect Kids & Family creates content for all ages from pre-school through to family. Spanning live-action series and animated shows, notable credits for the multi-BAFTA award-winning company include Aliens Love Underpants, Charlie and Lola, Mr Bean: The Animated Series, Danny & Mick, Tinga Tinga Tales Corpse Talk and the recently announced Super Happy Magic Forest.
With Banijay Kids & Family company Tiger Aspect Kids & Family’s presence internationally and its creative team, the collaboration is said to be able to align both companies’ ambitions to nurture talent and grow in the entertainment space.
“This felt like a perfect partnership, not just because we both have ‘Tiger’ in the company names,” said Tiger Aspect Kids & Family managing director Tom Beattie (pictured). “Little Tiger creates some brilliant characters and worlds that fit with the Tiger Aspect Kids & Family DNA, and so it made sense to work more closely together. We have a proven track record of taking books to screen and we’re excited with what is to come.”
Little Tiger managing director David Bucknor added: “Children’s books have always provided a treasure trove of stories to inspire film and TV. Over the last few years, we have seen a marked increase in interest in our books, from producers keen to feed the ever-growing number of platforms and distributors hungry for content. As we embark on this exciting collaboration with Tiger Aspect Kids & Family, we look forward to working together creatively, and finding new ways of sharing our stories with screen audiences.”
With Banijay Kids & Family company Tiger Aspect Kids & Family’s presence internationally and its creative team, the collaboration is said to be able to align both companies’ ambitions to nurture talent and grow in the entertainment space.
“This felt like a perfect partnership, not just because we both have ‘Tiger’ in the company names,” said Tiger Aspect Kids & Family managing director Tom Beattie (pictured). “Little Tiger creates some brilliant characters and worlds that fit with the Tiger Aspect Kids & Family DNA, and so it made sense to work more closely together. We have a proven track record of taking books to screen and we’re excited with what is to come.”
Little Tiger managing director David Bucknor added: “Children’s books have always provided a treasure trove of stories to inspire film and TV. Over the last few years, we have seen a marked increase in interest in our books, from producers keen to feed the ever-growing number of platforms and distributors hungry for content. As we embark on this exciting collaboration with Tiger Aspect Kids & Family, we look forward to working together creatively, and finding new ways of sharing our stories with screen audiences.”