Just over twelve months since the series original launch on BBC One in the UK, independent distributor All3Media International has announced that Optomen Television’s entertainment format Sort Your Life Out has reached its tenth territory.
In a time when homes have never been more important, Sort Your Life Out aims to celebrate the joy of cleaning, organising and upcycling when we need it most. It assembles a team of experts to help transform a nation’s most-cluttered homes. First, they strip homes bare, then they’ll lay all the possessions out in a giant warehouse resembling an art installation of their entire lives, before asking the family to decide what to keep and what to throw away. After recycling, donating or selling the items the family don’t want, the team refill the house with the items they do – putting storage solutions in place and transforming the home before the big reveal.
Following the success of the original series, the format has already proved a hit across multiple European territories including in Norway on TV2, the Netherlands on SBS6, Denmark on TV2, France on TF1, Finland on MTV Oy and Germany on RTL.
Media One’s & Core Production's adaptation for TV Prima in the Czech Republic brings the number of local versions up to ten, following recent adaptations in New Zealand, where Warner Bros. Discovery commissioned an 8 x 60’ series from South Pacific Pictures and Sweden, with TV4 commissioning a 6 x 60’ series from Strix.
“Sort Your Life Out offers universal feel-good content that audiences all over the world can relate to,” commented Nick Smith EVP Formats at All3Media International. “I’m delighted to see the format has already reached its tenth version, with the universal themes of family and the realities of life today translating seamlessly for our clients and their viewers, as reflected a range of impressive viewing figures. Often emotional and always cathartic, Sort Your Life Out has become much more than a home ‘makeover’ show, but an inspiring new look at how we can change our lives for better that is continuing to inspire a global audience.”
Following the success of the original series, the format has already proved a hit across multiple European territories including in Norway on TV2, the Netherlands on SBS6, Denmark on TV2, France on TF1, Finland on MTV Oy and Germany on RTL.
Media One’s & Core Production's adaptation for TV Prima in the Czech Republic brings the number of local versions up to ten, following recent adaptations in New Zealand, where Warner Bros. Discovery commissioned an 8 x 60’ series from South Pacific Pictures and Sweden, with TV4 commissioning a 6 x 60’ series from Strix.
“Sort Your Life Out offers universal feel-good content that audiences all over the world can relate to,” commented Nick Smith EVP Formats at All3Media International. “I’m delighted to see the format has already reached its tenth version, with the universal themes of family and the realities of life today translating seamlessly for our clients and their viewers, as reflected a range of impressive viewing figures. Often emotional and always cathartic, Sort Your Life Out has become much more than a home ‘makeover’ show, but an inspiring new look at how we can change our lives for better that is continuing to inspire a global audience.”