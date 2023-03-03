Following the network’s record-breaking coverage of the FIFA World Cup and as it preps for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has appointed EVP of sports Eli Velazquez as leader of its sports division Telemundo Deportes.
A Telemundo veteran for over 20 years, Velazquez has played an integral role in the management and execution of Telemundo Deportes’ marquee sports properties having led the production of Telemundo’s coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019, Copa America Brazil 2019 and more recently FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. During his tenure, Telemundo Deportes partnered with the US Soccer Federation to become the exclusive Spanish-language home of US National Teams and delivered the first-ever Super Bowl to air on a Spanish broadcast network in 2022, becoming the most-watched NFL game in Spanish-language history.
In his new role, Velazquez will lead the division with oversight over sports production, programming, acquisitions, operations and content. In this role, he is also responsible for the management and execution of major Spanish-language event coverage, including FIFA World Cup properties, the Olympic Games, NFL Sunday Night Football, US Soccer Federation matches, Premier League and Liga MX’s Chivas de Guadalajara.
Velazquez will continue to work closely with NBC Sports and streaming service Peacock and will report to NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises chairman Beau Ferrari. “Eli has played an integral role in helping build Telemundo Deportes into a world-class sports content organisation and, with its leadership team, we are well positioned to continue leading as a premier sports destination across platforms in the US,” said Ferrari commenting on the appointment.
Following Telemundo’s record breaking coverage of FIFA World Cup, the company announced an exclusive Spanish-language partnership with the US Soccer Federation as the exclusive Spanish language home of the US National Teams across platforms.
