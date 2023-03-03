Just as its first drama project with founder and CEO Phil Temple was being announced, start-up production company Birdie Pictures has attracted what it calls “significant” investment from production, distribution and international sales firm Studiocanal.
Temple was formerly executive producer at Kudos, where he was most recently working on This Town by Steven Knight for BBC One. His projects include Code 404, Two Weeks to Live, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, The Last Kingdom and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man.
As the new investment was being announced, Temple also confirmed Birdie Pictures’s first project, optioning the rights to new novel The Mysterious Case Of The Alperton Angels, by best-selling author, Janice Hallett (The Twyford Code, The Appeal).
Fearless and enigmatic true-crime author, Amanda Bailey, is writing a book about the Alperton Angels. Eighteen years ago, this small cult of men convinced two of its young members their newborn baby was the anti-Christ, and that they had a divine purpose to destroy it. Luckily, the teenagers escaped before this ritual sacrifice could take place and all three disappeared into the care system. The child has just turned 18 and, as an adult, can finally be interviewed. A scoop like that could revive Bailey’s flagging career. However, her old nemesis - rival author Oliver Menzies – is also looking for the baby. Forced to collaborate, they discover that what everyone thinks they know about the Alperton Angels is wrong.
“I am thrilled to join Studiocanal’s growing group of creative production companies and very pleased to seal the deal on this truly brilliant book,” Temple remarked. It is just the twist-laden, fiendishly clever mystery that I have been looking for, and which audiences will be mesmerised by, just like I was when I read it and couldn’t speak to anyone for two days as I raced to find out how it ended. Birdie will be a home where writers feel listened to, empowered and supported. We will make quality drama and comedy that audiences will fall in love with, and we also want to have fun doing it.”
Added Francoise Guyonnet, Studiocanal executive managing director TV series: “We are delighted to announce our investment in Birdie Pictures today and in a UK producer of this calibre. Phil is an extremely talented producer with a real gift for helping to bring a writers’ vision to the screen. Phil has worked with all the UK broadcasters throughout his rich career and has excellent relationships with writers and talent. Phil shares Studiocanal's global ambition for projects and we know he is going to bring a strong line-up of relatable English language programming to Studiocanal to share with the international market and audiences worldwide.”
