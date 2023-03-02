Looking to promote its exclusive content in a key territory, premium streaming video service AMC+ is turning into a free linear channel in Spain on Vodafone TV during the month of March.
Vodafone TV Spain will be broadcasting on channel 23 the first episodes of an extensive selection of exclusive AMC+ series, allowing for clients who are not yet subscribed to the service to discover what is said to be a unique catalogue.
Titles that viewers can enjoy on the new channel in Spain include original AMC+ franchises, like the first episodes of the new adaptations of Anne Rice’s literary universe: Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The channel also offers the first episodes of new spin-offs from The Walking Dead Universe: Tales of the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Origins; in addition to intriguing westerns, such as critically acclaimed Dark Winds, which maintains a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, or That Dirty Black Bag, filmed in Almería, Spain.
Other exclusive productions broadcast on the AMC+ channel on Vodafone TV in Spain include the first episodes of international series such as Infiniti, a French miniseries that takes place on the International Space Station; The King, an Italian prison thriller starring Luca Zingaretti (Inspector Montalbano); the Canadian action series Blue Moon, about a multi-million-dollar organization formed by ex-military agents; and nordic noir Trom, the first series filmed on the Faeroe Islands.
In addition to Vodafone TV, AMC+ is available in Spain on OrangeTV, Jazztel TV and as a channel on Prime Video and Apple TV.
Titles that viewers can enjoy on the new channel in Spain include original AMC+ franchises, like the first episodes of the new adaptations of Anne Rice’s literary universe: Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The channel also offers the first episodes of new spin-offs from The Walking Dead Universe: Tales of the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Origins; in addition to intriguing westerns, such as critically acclaimed Dark Winds, which maintains a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, or That Dirty Black Bag, filmed in Almería, Spain.
Other exclusive productions broadcast on the AMC+ channel on Vodafone TV in Spain include the first episodes of international series such as Infiniti, a French miniseries that takes place on the International Space Station; The King, an Italian prison thriller starring Luca Zingaretti (Inspector Montalbano); the Canadian action series Blue Moon, about a multi-million-dollar organization formed by ex-military agents; and nordic noir Trom, the first series filmed on the Faeroe Islands.
In addition to Vodafone TV, AMC+ is available in Spain on OrangeTV, Jazztel TV and as a channel on Prime Video and Apple TV.