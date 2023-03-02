Even though its pay-TV subscriber base is projected to stay steady at 61 million, after a from the peak of 73 million in 2017, the Latin American TV market is set for a major shake-up with a marked transition away from satellite-based services to IPTV says Digital TV Research.
The Latin America Pay TV Forecasts report calculated that as broadband takes off in the region, thus driving IPTV, pay satellite TV will lose nearly 4 million subscribers between 2022 and 2028.It forecasts there will be 11.5 million paying IPTV homes by 2028, up from 7.9 million in 2022.
Looking at the performance of individual countries, the study noted that Brazil’s decline has bottomed out. Its pay-TV total is for remain at 12.5 million, less than a fifth of TV households.
Even though it has lost subscribers since its peak year of 2016 with 21 million, Mexico has more pay-TV subscribers than Brazil despite having many fewer TV households, and its total will settle at 17-18 million.
Looking at the performance of individual countries, the study noted that Brazil’s decline has bottomed out. Its pay-TV total is for remain at 12.5 million, less than a fifth of TV households.
Even though it has lost subscribers since its peak year of 2016 with 21 million, Mexico has more pay-TV subscribers than Brazil despite having many fewer TV households, and its total will settle at 17-18 million.