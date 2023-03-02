With its London Screenings line-up including a Maori funeral-parlour obs-doc hit, content creation, funding and distribution company BossaNova Media reported a slew of sales to prominent European broadcasters.
Headlining BossaNova’s slate at the London Screenings is The Casketeers (six seasons/43 x 30’ - pictured), Great Southern TV’s hit observational documentary series based in a funeral parlour. Full of humour, love and compassion, the documentary focuses on Maori funeral directors Francis and Kaiora, offering an insight into how New Zealand’s indigenous people cope with death, grief and loss. But it’s not all about big questions of life and death – husband-and-wife team Francis and Kaiora are also given to hilarious squabbles over about leaf blowers and new cars.
Also at the head of the new business is a deal with UK broadcaster Channel 5 which has acquired Extreme Tow Truckers (19 x 60’) for 5Action and the My5 streaming service. The programme sees hardcore towing companies battle it for the toughest and most lucrative contracts in Australia and New Zealand.
National Geographic Channels US has acquired series 6-to-8 and 13 of Border Patrol (10 x 30’), after buying series 9-to-12 last year. Border Patrol, originally produced by Greenstone in New Zealand, looks over the shoulder of frontline customs officials. In the true-crime genre, meanwhile, Rare TV’s Cold Case Killers has been picked up by Planete France, along with Stampede Production’s Border Force USA: The Bridges (40 x 60’). AB Sat France has also acquired both Border Patrol (series 6-12) and Extreme Tow Truckers.
Bell Media Canada has acquired Cruising: The Biggest Storm (1 x 90 mins) and Andes Tragedy: 50 Years On (1 x 60 mins). CJZ’s Cruising looks at the impact of coronavirus on an industry that is worth US$150bn globally, employs more than a million people and caters to some 32 million passengers. The coronavirus pandemic is estimated have to cost the industry $60m a day as cruise ships lay idle. Andes Tragedy: 50 Years On looks back to 1972, when a plane carrying a Uruguayan rugby team disappeared into the Argentinean Andes. RTS and RSI Switzerland have also acquired this most extraordinary of survival stories.
“It’s great to be heading into our London TV Screenings on the back of strong sales for several of our flagship series,” commented Holly Cowdery, head of sales at BossaNova. “Interest continues to build in…Extreme Tow Truckers, while the mighty Border franchise is truly a gift that keeps on giving. We’re expecting more deals this week for our evergreen titles, as well as for our slate of new shows.”
Also at the head of the new business is a deal with UK broadcaster Channel 5 which has acquired Extreme Tow Truckers (19 x 60’) for 5Action and the My5 streaming service. The programme sees hardcore towing companies battle it for the toughest and most lucrative contracts in Australia and New Zealand.
National Geographic Channels US has acquired series 6-to-8 and 13 of Border Patrol (10 x 30’), after buying series 9-to-12 last year. Border Patrol, originally produced by Greenstone in New Zealand, looks over the shoulder of frontline customs officials. In the true-crime genre, meanwhile, Rare TV’s Cold Case Killers has been picked up by Planete France, along with Stampede Production’s Border Force USA: The Bridges (40 x 60’). AB Sat France has also acquired both Border Patrol (series 6-12) and Extreme Tow Truckers.
Bell Media Canada has acquired Cruising: The Biggest Storm (1 x 90 mins) and Andes Tragedy: 50 Years On (1 x 60 mins). CJZ’s Cruising looks at the impact of coronavirus on an industry that is worth US$150bn globally, employs more than a million people and caters to some 32 million passengers. The coronavirus pandemic is estimated have to cost the industry $60m a day as cruise ships lay idle. Andes Tragedy: 50 Years On looks back to 1972, when a plane carrying a Uruguayan rugby team disappeared into the Argentinean Andes. RTS and RSI Switzerland have also acquired this most extraordinary of survival stories.
“It’s great to be heading into our London TV Screenings on the back of strong sales for several of our flagship series,” commented Holly Cowdery, head of sales at BossaNova. “Interest continues to build in…Extreme Tow Truckers, while the mighty Border franchise is truly a gift that keeps on giving. We’re expecting more deals this week for our evergreen titles, as well as for our slate of new shows.”