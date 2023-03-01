As it looks to offer its programming to leading OTT platforms in the US such as Peacock and The Roku Channel, CJ ENM is to use the network of linear and OTT platforms from cloud-based, broadcast and connected TV SaaS technology provider Amagi to distribute its K-content to American audiences.
Headquartered in Seoul, CJ ENMhas a wide slate that includes Oscar-winning film Parasite, and multiple TV series such as Crash Landing on You, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Hospital Playlist.
The new partnership will see Amagi's Cloudport technology for channel creation and distribution, allow CJ ENM to manage and deliver rich content on automated playout channels. CJ ENM sees Amagi's capabilities as likely to be “extremely valuable” in its quest to reach new audiences in the US.
"We believe Amagi's vast network will enable us to maximise viewership across various linear and OTT platforms and not only deliver our content but also monetize it effectively," said Jang-Ho Seo, SVP of CJ ENM content business.
"Korean entertainment has exploded onto the scene in the past few years and is captivating audiences across the world with its unique style of content — music, movies, and dramas." added Amagi co-founder and chief revenue officer Srinivasan KA. "We are excited to partner with CJ ENM as they expand their growth in the U.S. market and help them make the most of this tremendous opportunity in streaming TV."
Amagi's other clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Cinedigm, Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna and Vice Media among others.
