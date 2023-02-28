The media arm of Saudi Arabian telco stc Group, Intigral, has selected the Think360 personalised content discovery and viewer engagement platform from Think Analytics to upgrade its stc tv and Jawwy TV streaming services.
The premium stc tv service features over 200 live channels as well as a very large SVOD and TVOD library. It runs on platforms including mobile, Android TV, set-top boxes, Samsung and LG smart TVs, Xbox, and Apple TV in stc Group territories (KSA, Kuwait and Bahrain). The Jawwy TV streaming service is available for consumers across the wider MENA region, outside of stc Group footprint.
Under the terms of the new deal, ThinkAnalytics is providing Intigral with a fully managed service running on AWS for, delivering personalised live TV, on-demand entertainment and sports content across multiple platforms and devices. Using Think360, Intigral will offer its subscribers across the region what it calls a “frictionless and innovative” way to discover content across services. Intigral’s entertainment library will be aggregated with content from regional and international partners for a seamless experience across all devices in multiple languages.
In addition to launching personalised user experiences that increase engagement on these services, Think360 will underpin Intigral’s Master Aggregation strategy to provide popular entertainment to its users from one destination. With a significant increase in standalone OTT video offerings, Intigral is looking to take advantage of its Master Aggregator business model to offer its users an intuitive browsing and viewing experience such as content discovery and personalised recommendations.
Intigral will deploy the full suite of Think360 products available in the portfolio for both stc tv and Jawwy TV, including search and discovery, ThinkEditorial campaign management system, ThinkUX and ThinkInsight. With ThinkUX, the Intigral editorial team can select use cases to dynamically change the user experience across all devices. Intigral will use ThinkInsight to analyze large, complex data sets about viewing and content, and A/B testing, to better meet its business KPIs.
Intigral chose to partner with ThinkAnalytics because of what it says is Think360’s proven success with major TV operators worldwide resulting in enhanced user experiences, and its success delivering advanced functionality including super-aggregation and contextual engagement.
“We are constantly looking for ways to improve our service in order to provide the best streaming experiences possible,” commented Intigral chief technology officer William Sharp. “With Think360 we will achieve these goals by giving subscribers a personalised user experience with seamless search and discovery across our own content and third-party services.”
