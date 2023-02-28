As the new demands of home entertainment mean a massive upgrade ofn in-hoime connectivity, Nokia has launched at MWC 2023 Beacon 10, its first gateway supporting Wi-Fi 6E to provide high-capacity mesh networking.
The company says that widespread roll-out of 10G fibre powered by XGS-PON requires upgrades to home and business Wi-Fi to deliver super high speeds to enabled devices. It calls Beacon 10 a true tri-band device which can provide Wi-Fi throughput of 10Gbps. It includes a 10G WAN interface to pair with 10 Gbps fibre modems for multigigabit services to the home. It adds that Wi-Fi 6E means faster speeds and lower latencies, ideal for home entertainment experiences.
At the same time, Nokia has upgraded its Nokia WiFi Cloud Controller to act as a User Services Platform (USP) controller. USP is the industry standard protocol (also known as TR-369) to manage services and configurations in network devices, either remotely by a cloud application or locally by a mobile app). Nokia’s USP agent in the Beacon 10 is based on the open-source OB-USPA so it can be managed by any USP controller, including the Nokia WiFi Cloud Controller.
Nokia has also developed an all-in-one console for Wi-Fi management and optimisation which will be available to customer care operators, network administrators, onsite technicians and level 3 support staff to provide advanced WiFi optimisation, troubleshooting and management. The Beacon 10 supports the latest, fully integrated cybersecurity application from F-Secure which is delivered as a containerised application.
Commenting on the launch, Michael Philpott, research director, digital consumer services at analyst firm said: “Vendors like Nokia are paving the path for the next generation of in-home broadband devices with a container application framework that separates the application from the operating system. F-Secure is the first partner to fully leverage Nokia’s application.
“We are proud to introduce Nokia’s first Wi-Fi 6E product for premium, high-performance Wi-Fi in the home and office,” added Dirk Verhaegen, VP broadband devices, Nokia. “Not only does it offer faster speeds, but it also supports third party applications and a USP agent to be fully compatible with multiple controllers, making it much easier for operators to manage. Third party apps and USP are both of strategic interest to Nokia and we will include them in all new broadband devices we introduce, as well as retro-fitting to select existing equipment”
