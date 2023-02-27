The technology, media, and telecom (TMT) technology suppliers' market is still largely dominated by CPE but an increasing share of their business has moved to the broadband segment in recent years following a decrease in both sales and usage of traditional pay-TV set-top boxes says a study from Dataxis.

The study found that in 2022 home connectivity and entertainment services generated more than $24 billion in revenues with a large proportion of leaders in the hardware market commercialising both set-top boxes and broadband CPE. Moreover, regarding the latter segment, the analyst calculated that broadband CPE sales generated an estimated $15.6 billion in 2022.