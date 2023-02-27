Leading global provider of digital subscription content services for children and families, Sandbox Kids, has announced that its preschool educational subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform, Hopster Learning, is now available on YouTube’s Primetime Channels in the US.
All content ties into one the following themes - fun learning, family favourites, language & literacy, numbers & solving puzzles - and the channel aims to offer kids fun learning opportunities through classic children’s shows. These include Numberblocks, Fireman Sam and Pigu, original productions, like Saturday Club and Kids Who Save the World and music videos, such as Big Block Singsong.
“We’re excited about launching a new children’s service on YouTube and to be able to reach families who are looking for safe and quality kids entertainment on even more platforms,” commented Sandbox Kids general manager Miki Chojnacka. “We know that our subscribers use YouTube widely in their everyday lives so we’re thrilled about the opportunity to offer them a one-stop experience where they can enjoy our content in one place, inside YouTube’s well-known interface.”
The Hopster Learning channel can be subscribed directly from YouTube’s Movies & TV Hub for $4.99 a month. Once purchased, families can enjoy the Hopster Learning channel within YouTube on all of their devices, phone, tablet, computer, or TV and can use it on up to three devices at the same time.
